Drone exhibition to offer glimpse into future of mobility

South Korea's largest exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be held in the southeastern port city of Busan this week, showcasing the latest technologies and models and offering a forum on the industry's future, organizers said Wednesday.

Drone Show Korea 2022 will take place at Bexco Exhibition Center from Thursday to Saturday under the theme of "Connected by Drone."

The sixth edition of the annual event, co-organized by the Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association and BEXCO, will be the largest in its history with the participation of 138 companies and organizations, they said.

Korean Air Lines Co. will display a medium altitude unmanned aerial vehicle with a wingspan of 26 meters and defense contractor LIG Nex1 Co. will showcase a hydrogen-fueled heavy-lift transport drone capable of carrying a load of up to 200 kg.

Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries will introduce next-generation mobility technologies, including manned-unmanned teaming systems and metaverse solutions. The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology will demonstrate an autonomous drone platform.

The Army will exhibit a "dronebot" combat system for multi-area integrated operations.

Drone Show Korea will also offer a conference Thursday and Friday on various issues related to UAVs, including new mobility technologies and platforms, regulations, safety, industry strategies and military applications.

A total of 44 experts from South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Japan will participate in the sessions.

On the sidelines of the trade show, various events for visitors will be offered, including a drone delivery experience program, a drone art show and drone games.

Drone Show Korea is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of National Defense and Busan Metropolitan City. (Yonhap)