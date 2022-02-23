 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Drone exhibition to offer glimpse into future of mobility

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:45       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:52
A GS Caltex drone takes off to deliver heating oil. (GS Caltex)
A GS Caltex drone takes off to deliver heating oil. (GS Caltex)

South Korea's largest exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) will be held in the southeastern port city of Busan this week, showcasing the latest technologies and models and offering a forum on the industry's future, organizers said Wednesday.

Drone Show Korea 2022 will take place at Bexco Exhibition Center from Thursday to Saturday under the theme of "Connected by Drone."

The sixth edition of the annual event, co-organized by the Korea Unmanned Vehicle System Association and BEXCO, will be the largest in its history with the participation of 138 companies and organizations, they said.

Korean Air Lines Co. will display a medium altitude unmanned aerial vehicle with a wingspan of 26 meters and defense contractor LIG Nex1 Co. will showcase a hydrogen-fueled heavy-lift transport drone capable of carrying a load of up to 200 kg.

Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries will introduce next-generation mobility technologies, including manned-unmanned teaming systems and metaverse solutions. The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology will demonstrate an autonomous drone platform.

The Army will exhibit a "dronebot" combat system for multi-area integrated operations.

Drone Show Korea will also offer a conference Thursday and Friday on various issues related to UAVs, including new mobility technologies and platforms, regulations, safety, industry strategies and military applications.

A total of 44 experts from South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Japan will participate in the sessions.

On the sidelines of the trade show, various events for visitors will be offered, including a drone delivery experience program, a drone art show and drone games.

Drone Show Korea is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of National Defense and Busan Metropolitan City. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114