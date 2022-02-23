 Back To Top
National

Supreme Court justice denies any link to Daejang-dong development scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:38       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:39
The Supreme Court of South Korea in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Supreme Court Justice Cho Jae-youn on Wednesday categorically denied any link to a massive development scandal following a newspaper report that a central figure in the scandal promised him a luxury house.

Cho made the remark during a press conference after the Hankook Ilbo daily reported last week that Kim Man-bae, the owner of an asset firm at the center of the scandal, said he promised a house worth about 5 billion won ($4.2 million) to an incumbent Supreme Court justice.

It was the first time a sitting Supreme Court justice has held a press conference.

The scandal centers on revelations that Kim's little-known asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, reaped astronomical profits from its investment in an apartment development project in Seongnam's Daejang district in 2015. (Yonhap)

