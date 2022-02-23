Renault Samsung SM6 upgrades safety, convenience features

While keeping its overall look intact, the 2022 Renault Samsung SM6 has upgraded safety and convenience features such as LED matrix vision headlamps in all of its trims.
Like most European cars, the SM6, which is sold as the Renault Talisman in Europe, has kept its unique design, despite having had minor facelifts over the six years since its launch.
The LED matrix vision headlamps are smart headlamps that can automatically adjust their brightness using 18 LEDs on each side depending on traffic conditions, preventing glare for oncoming drivers.
The 2022 SM6 sedan also comes with the Assist Call function, which allows the driver or passenger to speak with a call center agent by pressing the SOS button next to the interior lamp switch for three seconds when in need of emergency assistance.
In the event of accidents where airbags are activated, the location of the car is automatically transmitted to the call center.
The driver can also speak with a call center agent by pressing the call center connection button in the center fascia that controls the infotainment system.
The SM6 is also fitted with an in-car payment system that was initially introduced in the XM3 SUV.
One can order and pay for gas, food and drinks through the Owin app on the car’s infotainment system, and upon arrival at the store, store staff comes out to hand over the ordered items.
Currently, the Renault Samsung in-car payment can be used for purchases at GS and EX gas stations, about 1,000 CU convenience stores nationwide and several restaurant chains.
Another noteworthy feature of the SM6 is its over-the-air (OTA) wireless software upgrade technology.
It can update security software to prevent hacking, and improve driver assistance functions through OTA, a key feature of future cars.
The SM6 comes in an LPG model with a 2-liter LPe engine, gasoline models with 1.3-liter TCe 260 and 1.8-liter TCe 300 engines.
The TCe 260 was jointly developed with Daimler, and is used in Mercedes-Benz cars. It is used in Renault’s sports car brand Alpine and high-performance model RS.
The 1.3-liter turbo TCe 260 exerts a maximum output of 156 horsepower and maximum torque of 26.5 kilogram-meters.
Thanks to its small engine displacement, it has a fuel economy of up to 13.6 kilometers per liter in the city and up to 16 kilometers per liter on highways.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)