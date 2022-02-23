LIG Nex1 showcases robots, drones in UAE

UAE navy officers are briefed on unmanned surface vessels developed by LIG Nex1 at the Korean firm’s booth at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference held in Abu Dhabi through Feb. 23. (LIG Nex1)
LIG Nex1 showcased its robots, unmanned surface vehicles and surveillance drones at an international exhibit in the United Arab Emirates, hoping to expand exports to and technological cooperation in the Middle East.
The South Korean defense company took part in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, which was held in Abu Dhabi from Feb. 21 through 23.
Among LIG Nex1’s products on display were nonpowered muscle assistance robots called LEXO, short for lower extremity skeleton, unmanned surface vehicles, small-sized reconnaissance drones and anti-drone systems.
The company plans to promote robots and unmanned systems that are optimized for military use in the region.
LIG Nex1 has collaborated with the government, schools and research institutions to develop unmanned platform technologies for future warfare.
The defense company has been aggressively expanding its global business, opening offices in the US, Colombia, Indonesia and the UAE, and securing experts in overseas business.
The UAE signed an agreement last month to buy LIG Nex1’s midrange surface-to-air missile Block-2 defense system called Cheongung II, which means “heaven’s bow” in Korean, for $3.5 billion. It is Korea’s single largest defense system export deal to date.
“With Cheongung II as our stepping stone, we will solidify our status as Korea’s top exporter of defense systems,” said Kim Ji-chan, chief executive of LIG Nex1.
“We will do our best to promote the excellence of ‘K-defense’ and expand export markets.”
