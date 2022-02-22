Feeling lethargic too often? Two books offer advice

(122rf)

In a country known for long working hours, short vacations, and a culture of competition and pressure, many Koreans experience lethargy and burnout syndrome. It’s so common that it is even regarded as a rite of passage at the workplace.



Koreans worked 1,967 hours a year per employee in 2019, 241 hours more than the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development average of 1,726 hours. It had the second-longest working hours among OECD member countries.



A survey conducted on some 72,000 people in 2020 by Blind, an anonymous forum app for employees, shows that seven in 10 office workers in Korea have experienced burnout syndrome.



Experts say it often starts with feeling low in energy, exhausted, overwhelmed and unmotivated. But ignoring those feelings for a lengthy period may ultimately culminate in depression.



For those searching for answers on why we feel like not doing anything, and find it hard to even get out of bed, a theory from German social psychologist and humanistic philosopher Erich Seligmann Fromm may still be relevant.





Recharging Yourself by Han Chang-su (left) and Authentisch Leben by Erich Seligmann Fromm