National

[BOOK DONATION]

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 14:37       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 14:39
(Chilean Embassy in Seoul)
(Chilean Embassy in Seoul)

BOOK DONATION -- Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean President Shin Soong-chull poses with Chilean Embassy in Seoul Chargé D´affairs, Counsellor Gustavo González. The Chilean Embassy in Seoul donated Pablo Neruda‘s books to the Korean Council on Latin America & the Caribbean Monday in celebration of 60 years of Chile-Korea diplomatic relations. Chilean poet-diplomat and politician Pablo Neruda, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971, is known as one of the most influential and widely read poets of the Americas.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
