 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Moon calls for thorough preparation for safe election, swift execution of extra budget

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 11:37       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 11:38
President Moon Jae-in addresses a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in addresses a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in instructed officials Tuesday to make thorough preparations for a safe presidential election and swiftly execute a newly approved extra budget amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae as daily COVID-19 cases have reached 100,000 in recent days with two weeks to go until the election on March 9.

"The election management authorities and health authorities must prepare thoroughly to ensure our people can vote with assurance, and also ensure watertight protection against the virus for workers opening and counting ballots," he said during the meeting held in a partial virtual format.

"In the upcoming presidential election, which is being held amid the spread of the omicron variant, the safe management of the election is especially important, as much as guaranteeing political rights," he said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Cabinet passed a revised enforcement ordinance allowing COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine to leave their premises to vote on Election Day. The measure is a follow-up to a revised law allowing such people to visit polling stations from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day after regular polling closes.

Moon recalled that South Korea has experience safely conducting nationwide elections during a pandemic, referring to the parliamentary elections in April 2020.

"The government will do our best to ensure the upcoming presidential election will elevate the status of our democracy to another level," he said, asking the nation to cooperate with antivirus protocols around the election.

Moon also called for safe election management at overseas polling stations ahead of the start of voting for overseas residents Wednesday.

The president spoke to the National Assembly's approval of a 16.9 trillion-won ($14.2 billion) extra budget bill the previous day, saying it is now up to the government to execute it swiftly.

"I ask you to execute it as quickly as possible so that small merchants and self-employed people will not have to wait any longer," he said, instructing the government to come up with additional measures to ease the suffering of such people.

Under the bill, some 3.3 million small merchants and self-employed people will be entitled to receive 3 million won each in COVID-19 relief payments. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114