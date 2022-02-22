Hugel's botulinum toxin wins approval in Austria

This undated image, provided by South Korea's leading botox maker Hugel Inc., shows its botulinum toxin product, Letybo. (Hugel Inc.)

South Korea's leading botox maker Hugel Inc. said Tuesday its botulinum toxin product, Letybo, has won approval from Austrian drug authorities.

The Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care granted the use of Letybo for the treatment of frown lines in adult patients.

It marks the first time for a homegrown botulinum toxin product to win marketing approval from European authorities.

The approval comes after Letybo received a positive recommendation from the Heads of Medicines Agencies for marketing approval last month, raising hopes for its entry into 11 major European markets.

Hugel said it aims to launch Letybo in Austria by the end of the first quarter.

Hugel aims to launch the product in 11 European countries this year and further into 36 European markets afterward.

Letybo is developed and produced by Hugel, and is licensed by Croma-Pharma GmbH for commercialization throughout Europe.

Letybo is currently available in 28 countries worldwide and has been the market leader for five consecutive years in South Korea. (Yonhap)