National

Korea to attend 36th session of APRC

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 16:14       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 16:20
A high-level delegation from Korea will join the 36th Session of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) forum to be held from March 8 to 11 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, said the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Korea office in a press release Monday.

Key agenda items of the conference include addressing the damage done to economies and livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors by COVID-19. It will also address animal and crop diseases, and the ongoing disruption caused by the climate crisis.

The release read that the conference agenda would advance application of innovation, science and digitalization to help an agro-food systems transformation in the world’s biggest and hungriest region.

The hybrid format conference is to be hosted by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
