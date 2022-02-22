 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Seoul to launch experimental welfare project to provide monthly subsidies to low-income earners

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 10:57       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 10:58
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (Yonhap)

The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will launch an experimental welfare program aimed at providing regular subsidies to low-income households in the capital under Mayor Oh Se-hoon's initiative.

Under the project, a total of 800 households in the bottom 33 percent income bracket and with less than 326 million won ($272,575) in assets will be given monthly subsidies over the next three years, according to the city office.

A total of 19.5 billion won of the city budget will be spent to finance the three-year welfare program, including 3.5 billion won earmarked for this year, with payments scheduled to kick off in July.

"Through this experimental safety income program, the city will closely study ... what kinds of future welfare systems could make sure all Seoul citizens, with no one left behind, could lead a respectable life without losing their dignity," Mayor Oh said.

The city government said it will randomly select the first batch of 500 households through an online application process from March 28-April 8.

They will be chosen from households whose monthly income is less than a half of the national median income levels and entitled to receive monthly complementary income from the city over the next three years.

Next year, another batch of 300 households will be selected from those whose income ranges between 50 percent and 85 percent of the national median income levels, for a two-year subsidy program.

The size of the subsidies will be set individually for each household so that they can make up for half of the gaps between the households' income and 80 percent of the national median income.

The city government will also operate a comparative study on how the income subsidy program affects the recipient households in a span of five years, it also said.

According to the city, 72.8 percent of Seoul's 1.21 million low-income households have no access to national welfare benefits. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114