 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Lee says state should be responsible for all losses placed on self-employed

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 21:58       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 21:58
Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)
Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)


Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, apologized to small business owners and self-employed people who sustained losses from the social distancing measures, drawing a clear line with the Moon Jae-in administration’s quarantine policies.

“The first duty of the state is to protect the lives and safety of the public, and protecting the lives of the people from infectious disease is also a part of the state’s responsibility,” Lee said in a televised debate among key four presidential candidates over the topic on the response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. “Unfortunately, small business owners and self-employed people took on a lot of responsibility instead.”

Lee said the state should now take responsibility.

“I will compensate self-employed people, small business owners and courier workers for all the past losses they sustained,” he said. “Future losses will also be compensated and supported with 100 percent certainty.”

Lee’s remarks are in line with a surprise press conference he held related to the COVID-19 response on Monday morning. At the meeting Lee said the government would take over the bad debt caused by COVID-19 and write it off. He also made pandemic-related pledges, such as providing 100,000 won in support for at-home care and applying flexibility to school in March.

The People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to support the poor caused by the pandemic.

“If we do not protect the poor now, it will cost a huge amount of welfare money,” Yoon said. “We will surely and promptly compensate for the loss as a concept of compensation for losses under the Constitution.”

Yoon said the government should pay attention to ensure financial soundness as a lot of money was spent on the monetary expansion policy to respond to COVID-19.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114