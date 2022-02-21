Presidential race escalates into show of performance

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea smashes pine boards with his hand in a taekwondo uniform during a canvassing event in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)



From smashing pine boards in a taekwondo uniform to beating a traditional drum, the two presidential candidates leading the race are each putting on a show to woo voters.



Addressing a crowd of residents in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday, presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea smashed pine boards while donning a taekwondo uniform, in a show of his determination to change the country when he is elected.



“Like how Gyeonggi Province is different before and after having Lee Jae-myung (as governor), South Korea will also be different from before and after having me (as president),” Lee said at his canassing event in Suwon. Lee served as governor of Gyeonggi Province until late last year, when he resigned to focus on his campaign.



In promising the people he will lead the country to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Lee smashed pine boards printed with “COVID-19 crisis” and “sufferings of sole proprietors.”



During Saturday’s campaign event in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Lee also demonstrated kicks in the air as he vowed to “beat COVID-19 away.”





Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, swings his fist toward the sky during a canvassing event in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Sunday. (Yonhap)