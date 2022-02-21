British fashion brand unveils bags inspired by South Korean anime series ‘Run Hany’

(JW Anderson's Instagram)

British fashion label JW Anderson has unveiled new bags inspired by South Korean anime series “Run Hany.”



The accessories, which appear to be a collaboration project as part of the brand’s new season collection, come in at least three colors -- blue, orange and white -- according to a recent post on Instagram.



In another photo, one bag has a picture of the face of the series’ main character Hany, along with the JW logo in orange.



“Not long till the show,” the caption reads, with a hashtag referring to the anime.



The show, which centers on a teenage girl in Seoul who grows as a professional runner despite obstacles, was one of Korea’s most popular TV animation series in the late ’80s. It is based on a cartoon series published from 1985-87.



JW Anderson is a fashion label founded in 2008 by Jonathan Anderson, who is from Northern Ireland.





