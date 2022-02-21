 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

Choe U-ram named winner of MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2022

By Park Yuna
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 09:26       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 09:29
Choe U-ram (Kim SangTae, MMCA)
Choe U-ram (Kim SangTae, MMCA)
Installation artist Choe U-ram was selected as the artist for the MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2022, an annual project organized by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea to support established Korean artists.

Choe is known for kinetic sculptures known as “anima-machines” that combine the realms of art and science, which he has explored since the early 1990s. The kinetic installations created with stainless steel, robotics and acrylic show how humans’ desire is reflected in technological development.
“Custos Cavum” by Choe U-ram (MMCA)
“Custos Cavum” by Choe U-ram (MMCA)
The winner will show newly commissioned installation work “Paper Boat” at the exhibition, “MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2022,” which will run from September to February 2023 at MMCA Seoul. He will explore his long-held interest in humanity and global crises such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic for the exhibition.

Born in 1970, Choe has been interested in the relationship between science and art since his early childhood.

His first solo exhibition, “Civilization Host” was held in Seoul in 1998. In 2006, he became the first Korean artist to have a solo exhibition, “City Energy-NAM Project004,” at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. Currently based in Seoul, he studied sculpture at Chungang University in Seoul. 
"Opertus Lunula Umbra" by Choe U-ram (MMCA)
The MMCA Hyundai Motor Series, inaugurated in 2014, is sponsored by Hyundai Motor as a project supporting established Korean artists. Selected artists are commissioned to create new works that are then shown at an exhibition at the state museum.

Choe is the ninth artist chosen for the MMCA Hyundai Motor Series. Former winners include the artistic duo Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho, Yang Hae-gue, Im Heung-soon, Kim Soo-ja and Ahn Kyu-chul.

“MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2021: Moon Kyungwon & Jeon Joonho - News From Nowhere, Freedom Village,” an exhibition of works by Moon and Jeon, the project‘s winning team last year, concluded at MMCA Seoul on Sunday.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114