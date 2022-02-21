 Back To Top
National

Monthly salary of wage workers up 3.6% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 13:37       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 13:40
This undated file photo shows job seekers looking at employment information at a job arrangement facility in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The average monthly salary of wage earners in South Korea rose 3.6 percent on-year in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a government report showed Monday.

Wage workers in Asia's fourth-largest economy earned a monthly average of 3.2 million won ($2,669) in December 2020, up from 3.09 million won a year earlier, according to the report from Statistics Korea.

The average salary of the median income bracket came to 2.42 million won, up 3.5 percent from the previous year.

The figure for workers with large companies stood at 5.29 million won, with workers hired by smaller firms earning 2.59 million won.

Workers in the financial and insurance sector reported the highest monthly salary of 6.6 million won, with those in the accommodations and food service industries earning the least with 1.63 million won.

The monthly pay for male wage workers gained 3.1 percent on-year to 3.71 million won in December 2020, 1.5 times the 2.47 million for female employees, which was up 4.7 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)

