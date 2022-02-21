 Back To Top
National

Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 11:27       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 11:30
This photo captured from North Korea's official Korean Central Television last Saturday, shows leader Kim Jong-un giving a thumbs-up sign during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a greenhouse farm in the eastern province of South Hamgyong the previous day. (Yonhap)
This photo captured from North Korea's official Korean Central Television last Saturday, shows leader Kim Jong-un giving a thumbs-up sign during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a greenhouse farm in the eastern province of South Hamgyong the previous day. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to return to dialogue amid speculation Pyongyang may resume major weapons tests following the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

North Korea conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, but refrained from shows of force during the Olympics period which ran from Feb. 4-20.

Asked to comment on the possibility of Pyongyang resuming its weapons tests, Lee Jong-joo, spokesperson for Seoul's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs, said the government is closely monitoring the North's moves while preparing for "all possibilities."

"The unification ministry will keep a close watch on North Korea's activities, preparing for all possibilities, instead of jumping to conclusions regarding the North's next moves," she told a regular press briefing.

"We once again urge North Korea to choose the path for dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," she added.

The North has been recently upping the ante with a series of missile tests and even hinted at the possibility of breaking its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the United States. (Yonhap)

