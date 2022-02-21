Lee, Yoon neck and neck at 43.7% vs. 42.2%: survey

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Yonhap)

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is neck and neck with main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol with 43.7 percent against 42.2 percent, a survey showed Monday.

In the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 3.3 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party lost 1.3 percentage points.

The 1.5 percentage-point gap is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The poll conducted on 1,002 adults last Friday and Saturday has a 95 percent confidence level.

In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 5.8 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 2.7 percent.

Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party and Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave earned 1.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

By age group, Lee won 53.8 percent support of voters in their 50s, while Yoon received 57.5 percent support among those older than 60, according to the survey.

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 47.8 percent, while his disapproval rating was 49.8 percent. (Yonhap)



For more information regarding the survey results go to the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.