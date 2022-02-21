 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Parcel delivery union to hold rally demanding CJ Logistics negotiates with striking workers

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Feb 21, 2022 - 09:33
Civic activists and unionized delivery workers of South Korea's leading logistics firm, CJ Logistics Corp., stage a protest at the company's headquarters in Seoul last Wednesday, calling for better working conditions. (Yonhap)
Civic activists and unionized delivery workers of South Korea's leading logistics firm, CJ Logistics Corp., stage a protest at the company's headquarters in Seoul last Wednesday, calling for better working conditions. (Yonhap)

Thousands of unionized parcel delivery workers were set to hold a large-scale rally in Seoul on Monday to demand CJ Logistics Corp., South Korea's largest logistics firm, agree to hold talks with striking workers seeking better working conditions.

The courier union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of the country's two major umbrella unions, said around 2,000 workers are expected to gather at the demonstration to be held in front of Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul.

Unionized CJ Logistics workers have been on a strike since late December, arguing the company has pocketed most of the profits from hikes in recent delivery charges while neglecting its responsibility to prevent unnecessary overwork, part of a deal between the government and the logistics industry reached last year.

In support of the striking workers, members of the KCTU courier union broke into and seized CJ's headquarters office on Feb. 10, and have since been staging a sit-in protest.

The company claims that workers occupying the building have violated COVID-19 rules, and has sued the union on charges of property damage and obstruction of business.

In Monday's rally, protesters plan to get around the antivirus rules, which only allow for a rally of up to 299 people, by having an official campaign vehicle of Kim Jae-yeon, presidential candidate of the far-left Progressive Party, at the scene as campaign events are exempt from COVID-19 restrictions.

The union has designated Monday as a tentative deadline for CJ Logistics to agree to talks.

Jin Kyung-ho, head of the KCTU courier union, plans to launch an extreme hunger strike, excluding even water and salt consumption, and the union will consider holding an industrywide walkout unless the company concedes to negotiations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114