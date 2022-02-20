[Graphic News] South Korea achieves Olympic goal

The 2022 Beijing Olympics ended Sunday evening despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea finished with two gold medals and three silver medals in short track speedskating despite hurdles and added two silver and two bronze in other speedskating events. The country achieved its stated goal, as the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee previously predicted a medal target of two Olympic gold medals and to finish around the top 15 in the medal race.
South Korea grabbed its very first Winter Olympic medals at Albertville 1992 and has continued to collect at least two gold medals at every competition since, all coming on the ice: short track speedskating, speedskating and figure skating. Following are the medal winners at Beijing Olympics.
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)