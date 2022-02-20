 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 20, 2022 - 14:42       Updated : Feb 20, 2022 - 14:48
This pool photo, distributed by the National Assembly press corps, shows Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, speaking during a campaign stop in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Sunday, while dressed in a taekwondo uniform. (National Assembly press corps)
This pool photo, distributed by the National Assembly press corps, shows Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, speaking during a campaign stop in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Sunday, while dressed in a taekwondo uniform. (National Assembly press corps)

SEOUL/SUWON -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Sunday he will push back the COVID-19 curfew on cafes, restaurants and other multiuse facilities to midnight on the first day after the March 9 election.

"On March 10, I will put a stop to unnecessary, excessive quarantine and let businesses operate freely until midnight for those fully vaccinated with booster shots," Lee said during a campaign speech in Suwon, south of Seoul.

Lee said COVID-19 has "evolved to become smaller and more agile, but its danger also decreased."

"All people in Europe took off masks. Why don't we just go about life with masks on?" he said. "If we are fully vaccinated with booster shots, critical symptoms won't show even if we get infected."

Starting Saturday, the government pushed back the business curfew by one hour to 10 p.m. while keeping the private gathering size limit at 6 people.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with virus experts expressing concern it could further fan the virus spread, and small merchants and self-employed people arguing the measure is not enough to help their hard-hit businesses pick up again. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114