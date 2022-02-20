 Back To Top
Business

SK On aims to be global No. 1 EV battery player: CEO

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 20, 2022 - 15:00       Updated : Feb 20, 2022 - 15:25
SK On CEO Jee Dong-seob (SK On)
SK On CEO Jee Dong-seob (SK On)
SK On co-CEO Jee Dong-seob said Sunday he will make the company the world’s No. 1 electric vehicle battery player with products that excel in safety, performance and price competitiveness.

During an interview, the SK On official laid out three core strategies to take on market leaders such as CATL and LG Energy Solution and become No. 1 by 2030.

Jee first pledged to offer the safest, the cheapest and the most high-performing EV batteries to clients.

“Thanks to its technology and quality control, not a single case of fire has occurred by SK On batteries. Also, SK On will diversify EV batteries with different chemistries to meet the diversifying needs of clients,” the CEO said.

SK On’s order backlog stood at 1,600 gigawatt-hours as of the end of 2021, which is almost 27 times bigger than five years ago.

The CEO further vowed to establish a “global one factory” system to produce the products with the same quality at factories spread out across the world.

“SK On is capable of commencing a stable mass production within a year once a factory is constructed. Based on this know-how, SK On will build more factories,” Jee said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
