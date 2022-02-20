Seoul reports more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a testing site set up near the Seoul Station in central Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul topped the 20,000 mark for the second consecutive day, officials said Sunday, bring the total caseload in the capital city to over half a million.

A total of 22,102 virus cases were confirmed on Saturday after 23,193 cases were reported a day earlier. The latest cases, which represent nearly a two-fold jump from a week earlier, brought the accumulated number of infections in Seoul to 519,923, officials said.

South Korea has seen virus cases spiking massively in recent weeks as the omicron variant spreads, reporting a daily caseload of more than 100,000 for the first time on Friday. Sunday's tally was 104,829 cases. (Yonhap)