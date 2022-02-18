Yoon leads Lee 41% to 34%: poll

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party. (Yonhap)

Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 41 percent public support against Lee's 34 percent, a survey showed Friday.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party gained 4 percentage points from last week, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party lost 2 percentage points, according to the poll conducted on 1,007 adults from Tuesday to Thursday by Gallup Korea.

The gap between Yoon and Lee was outside the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Gallup Korea said Yoon's public support had been on a steady rise to 41 percent this week, compared with 26 percent in the first week of January.

In comparison, Lee's public support had hovered between 34 percent and 37 percent so far this year, Gallup Korea said.

Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party garnered 11 percent support, up 2 percentage points from last week.

Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party gained 1 percentage point to post 4 percent.

By age group, Lee won around half the support of voters in their 40s, while Yoon received similar support among those older than 60, according to the survey.

Among voters identifying as moderates, Lee received 32 percent support and Yoon 39 percent.

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1 percentage point from last week to 40 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 1 point to 53 percent. (Yonhap)