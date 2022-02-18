Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late NK leader's birth anniversary

In this photo taken on Wednesday, officials at North Korea's Embassy in Beijing handle flowers sent by Chinese officials to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of the North's late former leader Kim Jong-il outside the embassy. (Yonhap)

A senior Chinese official has said Beijing will continue support for North Korea on the 80th birth anniversary of the North's former leader Kim Jong-il, describing their relations as "forged by blood," according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, made the remarks Wednesday during an event held at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to mark the anniversary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Ji delivered greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the North's leader Kim Jong-un as he met with Amb. Ri Ryong-nam, and expressed thanks for supporting China on the international stage.

"He expressed earnest gratitude for our country's recent support for China in the global stage and said that China, which highly values the China-North Korea ties, will continue to support North Korea and make efforts with North Korean comrades to further expand and develop the two countries' traditional relations," the KCNA said.

Earlier this month, Kim sent a message to Xi to congratulate China on the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and stressed "invincible strategic relations" between the two countries. (Yonhap)