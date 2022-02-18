 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late NK leader's birth anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2022 - 09:52       Updated : Feb 18, 2022 - 09:57

In this photo taken on Wednesday, officials at North Korea's Embassy in Beijing handle flowers sent by Chinese officials to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of the North's late former leader Kim Jong-il outside the embassy. (Yonhap)
In this photo taken on Wednesday, officials at North Korea's Embassy in Beijing handle flowers sent by Chinese officials to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of the North's late former leader Kim Jong-il outside the embassy. (Yonhap)
A senior Chinese official has said Beijing will continue support for North Korea on the 80th birth anniversary of the North's former leader Kim Jong-il, describing their relations as "forged by blood," according to Pyongyang's state media Friday.

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, made the remarks Wednesday during an event held at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to mark the anniversary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Ji delivered greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the North's leader Kim Jong-un as he met with Amb. Ri Ryong-nam, and expressed thanks for supporting China on the international stage.

"He expressed earnest gratitude for our country's recent support for China in the global stage and said that China, which highly values the China-North Korea ties, will continue to support North Korea and make efforts with North Korean comrades to further expand and develop the two countries' traditional relations," the KCNA said.

Earlier this month, Kim sent a message to Xi to congratulate China on the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and stressed "invincible strategic relations" between the two countries. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114