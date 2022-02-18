 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Govt. to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Feb 18, 2022 - 10:52
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

The government decided to push back the curfew on cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. while keeping the private gathering size limit at six starting this weekend, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

The easing of the social distancing rules comes despite a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases, with the country's daily virus cases exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time Friday since the pandemic began two years ago.

The updated antivirus curbs will be in place from Saturday to March 13.

The move came amid strong backlash from small merchants and self-employed people who have been complaining that tightened restrictions are dragging down their businesses.

The authorities had reportedly considered raising the private gathering size limit to eight people but decided to maintain the current level as the virus situation is worsening with the omicron variant.

"We could not overlook the reality of small merchants and self-employed people," Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting. "Until the omicron wave shifts to a downward trend after passing its peak, we decided to maintain the structure of the current distancing system."

Kim said the government also decided to postpone the introduction of a youth vaccine pass system by one month to April.

The government earlier announced that it will expand the vaccine pass system, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result to enter multiuse facilities, to include 12-to-18-year-olds. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114