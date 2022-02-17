 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

KRX to review delisting Osstem Implant

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 18:38       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 18:38
Osstem Implant's headquarters. (Yonhap)
Osstem Implant's headquarters. (Yonhap)
The Korea Exchange said Thursday that it has put Osstem Implant under review to determine whether to delist the company amid a probe into a massive embezzlement scandal.

A review committee will convene a meeting in March to make a decision whether to allow shares to continue trading or not. It could be given a one-year grace period.

Osstem Implant was forced to stop trading shares on Jan. 3 after the firm reported the massive theft that amounted to almost 108 percent of the company’s equity. A company employee managing corporate funds allegedly embezzled 245 billion won ($204 million).

Minority shareholders, who had already filed for damages caused by the theft, have accused the company of posting misleading quarterly results, saying that there were potential infractions involving the firm’s directors.

The bourse operator suspends stock trading of a company and reviews whether to delist its shares when the embezzlement amount exceeds 5 percent of equity capital.

Osstem Implant, for its part, said it will present plans to improve business performance and seek resumption of its stock trading.

Police launched a separate probe on the case, tracking the whereabouts of the embezzled money. Osstem Implant is the largest manufacturer of dental implants in the country and also the largest in the Asia-Pacific region.

A day earlier, the KRX suspended Keyang Electric Machinery from trading on the benchmark Kospi after an employee allegedly stole 24.5 billion won from the power tools maker. The theft took place over the last six years, according to police, who said the money was spent on gambling and cryptocurrencies.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114