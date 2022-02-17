KRX to review delisting Osstem Implant

Osstem Implant's headquarters. (Yonhap)
The Korea Exchange said Thursday that it has put Osstem Implant under review to determine whether to delist the company amid a probe into a massive embezzlement scandal.
A review committee will convene a meeting in March to make a decision whether to allow shares to continue trading or not. It could be given a one-year grace period.
Osstem Implant was forced to stop trading shares on Jan. 3 after the firm reported the massive theft that amounted to almost 108 percent of the company’s equity. A company employee managing corporate funds allegedly embezzled 245 billion won ($204 million).
Minority shareholders, who had already filed for damages caused by the theft, have accused the company of posting misleading quarterly results, saying that there were potential infractions involving the firm’s directors.
The bourse operator suspends stock trading of a company and reviews whether to delist its shares when the embezzlement amount exceeds 5 percent of equity capital.
Osstem Implant, for its part, said it will present plans to improve business performance and seek resumption of its stock trading.
Police launched a separate probe on the case, tracking the whereabouts of the embezzled money. Osstem Implant is the largest manufacturer of dental implants in the country and also the largest in the Asia-Pacific region.
A day earlier, the KRX suspended Keyang Electric Machinery from trading on the benchmark Kospi after an employee allegedly stole 24.5 billion won from the power tools maker. The theft took place over the last six years, according to police, who said the money was spent on gambling and cryptocurrencies.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)