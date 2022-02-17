[Photo News] The Blonds close out New York Fashion Week

A model walks the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Many famous stars, including Adam Lambert, Paris Hilton and Megan Fox attended the show.





David and Phillipe Blond have designed iconic costumes for many household names in the music industry, including Katy Perry, Madonna, Rihanna, and Britney Spears. They are famous for their exotic designs and over-the-top costumes.





Here, Phillipe Blond shows a piece from the latest collection of The Blonds during fashion week. The duo’s runway show was embellished with long ponytails, trademark corsets and powerful costumes. Dancers performed on the runway, along with dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel.





The Blonds runway show decorated the finale of New York Fashion Week along with Claudia Li, Prabal Gurung on Feb. 16.



