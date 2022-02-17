Critical cases spike as COVID-19 continues record spread

The number of critically ill patients in Korea rose to 389 on daily figures released Thursday, up 76 from the previous day.
COVID-19 cases reported during the 24 hours of Wednesday increased to hit another high of over 93,000, health authorities said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that the country’s daily COVID-19 cases reached a fresh high of 93,135, which raised the total caseload to 1,645,978. The figure was up from the previous day’s 90,443.
The number of patients who are under at-home treatment also hit a record high of 314,565, surpassing 300,000 for the first time.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported during the 24 hours of Wednesday, reached 36, down from the previous day’s 39. The death toll reached 7,238, while the fatality rate came to 0.44 percent.
It was the fourth straight day in which the number of critically ill patients surpassed 300.
Around 28.5 percent of intensive care units for critically ill patients were occupied nationwide. Though this is at a manageable level, the country could end up with a shortage of beds in the future, as daily infections have been increasing.
The omicron wave has gripped the country over the recent two weeks. The daily figure reported on Thursday was 1.7 times greater than 54,120 cases reported on Feb. 10.
Although the daily figure reached an all-time high, the worst is likely yet to come, with the latest estimate saying that the daily figure could reach some 270,000 by mid-March.
According to Shim Eun-ha, a mathematics professor at Soongsil University and researcher at the National Institute for Mathematical Sciences, the daily figure could reach 270,000 when it reaches its peak. Shim said the peak was expected to arrive in mid-March, based on mathematical modeling.
Shim also expressed concerns that the daily figure could increase further if the government decides to ease social distancing rules this week.
On Friday, the government will announce its decision on whether to maintain the current social distancing curbs or not.
The current social distancing rules, which include a 9 p.m. dining curfew and a six-person limit on private gathering, run through Feb. 20.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)