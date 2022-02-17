[Photo News] A delicious encouragement to vote

March 9 is voting day in South Korea. Gearing up for the 20th presidential election and by-election of the National Assembly, the Daegu Election Commission on Thursday launched “D-20 Until Election Bread” with Samsong BNC, a local company in Daegu.



To encourage citizens to vote, Samsong Bakery, a famous bakery affiliated with Samsong BNC, baked pastries with election-themed decorations.



Starting Thursday, “D-20 Until Election Bread,” will be produced and sold for a limited time at Samsong1957 Bakery, a branch of Samsong Bakery.





Imprinted on muffins, chocolate, castella cakes and other products are the logos of ballot stamps, the date 3.9 (March 9), and the word “toopyo” (vote in Korean), in addition to bread packaging with short phrases promoting the election campaign.



