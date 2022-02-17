 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

SC Bank Korea partners with Posco Chemical, L&F for sustainable financing

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 14:58
A SC Bank Korea branch in Seoul (Yonhap)
A SC Bank Korea branch in Seoul (Yonhap)
Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Thursday it signed an environmental, social and governance-related supply chain financing deal worth a combined $180 million with local electric-vehicle battery material suppliers.

The lender’s new partnership with Posco Chemical and L&F will provide the EV battery material suppliers with financing in the form of trade receivable discounting.

Trade receivable discounting or TRD is a type of factoring in which a supplier provides its products to the buyer and assigns the accounts receivables to a bank, and the bank makes payments to the seller in advance and receives payments from the buyer at a later date. Generally, it takes up to several months for a seller to get paid for its invoice after supplying goods. If a seller signs a TRD agreement with a bank, it can shorten the payment period and allows the seller to receive payments early and increase sales efficiency.

The partnership will allow the EV battery material suppliers to provide a sustainable supply of cathodes for EV battery manufacturers.

SC Bank Korea’s parent firm, Standard Chartered Group, categorize the TRD facility deals as environmentally friendly transactions producing renewable energy at the end-use stage and certifies them as sustainable finance, the firm said.

The deal with L&F and Posco is each worth $100 million and $80 million.

“ESG management and a transition to net zero are mandatory for all corporates including SC Bank Korea,” SC Bank Korea CEO Park Jong-bok said in a statement.

“We will develop a wide range of financial solutions to help remove the financial barrier preventing a transition to net zero by increasing green finance and ensuring clients can transition to a more environmentally friendly industry.”

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114