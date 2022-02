SC Bank Korea partners with Posco Chemical, L&F for sustainable financing

Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Thursday it signed an environmental, social and governance-related supply chain financing deal worth a combined $180 million with local electric-vehicle battery material suppliers.The lender’s new partnership with Posco Chemical and L&F will provide the EV battery material suppliers with financing in the form of trade receivable discounting.Trade receivable discounting or TRD is a type of factoring in which a supplier provides its products to the buyer and assigns the accounts receivables to a bank, and the bank makes payments to the seller in advance and receives payments from the buyer at a later date. Generally, it takes up to several months for a seller to get paid for its invoice after supplying goods. If a seller signs a TRD agreement with a bank, it can shorten the payment period and allows the seller to receive payments early and increase sales efficiency.The partnership will allow the EV battery material suppliers to provide a sustainable supply of cathodes for EV battery manufacturers.SC Bank Korea’s parent firm, Standard Chartered Group, categorize the TRD facility deals as environmentally friendly transactions producing renewable energy at the end-use stage and certifies them as sustainable finance, the firm said.The deal with L&F and Posco is each worth $100 million and $80 million.“ESG management and a transition to net zero are mandatory for all corporates including SC Bank Korea,” SC Bank Korea CEO Park Jong-bok said in a statement.“We will develop a wide range of financial solutions to help remove the financial barrier preventing a transition to net zero by increasing green finance and ensuring clients can transition to a more environmentally friendly industry.”By Jung Min-kyung ( mkjung@heraldcorp.com