Samsung SDS joins AWS’ exclusive global network

Samsung SDS headquarters in Seoul
South Korean IT solutions provider Samsung SDS said Thursday it has signed a new partnership with cloud giant Amazon Web Services to bolster bilateral ties and strengthen their corporate cloud business.
Under the renewed partnership, Samsung SDS is also joining AWS’ “exclusive” global business network, along with other global partners like Verizon and NEC.
The two firms have already carried out diverse corporate projects since January, in which they support businesses to optimize infrastructure and modernize software for cloud computing.
Samsung SDS said it is also ramping up efforts to expand its business as a managed service provider to better meet the growing demand for more comprehensive support services customized for different industries.
As part of the efforts, the firm recently merged several teams to launch a new cloud service business division, while nurturing some 4,000 experts under its technical hub training program.
Samsung SDS said it is also strengthening its marketing and sales capabilities in the global market by joining AWS’ Saas Factory program, a global marketplace for its corporate partners.
The firm plans to introduce diverse software-as-service solutions such as AI-powered business automation platforms for corporate clients using the AWS sales network.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)