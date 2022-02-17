 Back To Top
National

Top court confirms suspended prison term for ex-lawmaker in daughter's hiring scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 13:17       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 13:20
The Supreme Court of South Korea in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Supreme Court of South Korea in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed the suspended prison sentence for a former opposition lawmaker, convicting him of illegally asking a former chief of South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. to hire his daughter as a regular worker in exchange for favors.

Kim Sung-tae, a former floor leader of what is now the main opposition People Power Party, was indicted on charges of intervening in parliamentary affairs to help prevent former KT chief Lee Suk-chae from being selected as a witness for a parliamentary audit in 2012 in exchange for a full-time position for his daughter, who was working as a non-regular employee at the mobile carrier.

Kim's daughter was hired as a permanent employee at KT the same year.

However, the Seoul Southern District Court in 2020 acquitted Kim, saying it is true his daughter got the job inappropriately but that Kim cannot be convicted of bribery, as he was not the one who received benefits.

But an appeals court overturned the ruling and sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years, saying his daughter's hiring amounts to a bribe to Kim under social norms.

The appeals court also said at the time Kim's acts of receiving a bribe in the form of a hiring opportunity for his daughter is highly condemnable, as he was a three-term lawmaker and a member of the National Assembly's environment and labor committee at the time.

On Thursday, the top court also confirmed the same suspended prison term for former KT CEO Lee for illegal hiring and bribery. (Yonhap)

