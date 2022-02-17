N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official

Fireworks are set off in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province, on Tuesday, to mark the 80th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. The anniversary falls on Wednesday. (KCNA)

North Korea appears to have focused on boosting internal unity on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of the country's late leader Kim Jong-il, instead of using it as a chance to send a new major message to the outside world, a Seoul official said Thursday.

North Korea has been holding various events to mark the anniversary, which falls on Feb. 16, with leader Kim Jong-un attending a national meeting held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late father, according to the North's state media.

"North Korea appears to have used the holiday as an opportunity to bolster internal unity, rather than as a venue to deliver messages to the outside world," an official at the Ministry of Unification handling inter-Korean relations told reporters.

South Korea's military earlier said it detected signs of the secretive regime gearing up for a large-scale military parade. But it could be held on the occasion of the 110th birthday anniversary of Kim's late grandfather and national founder, Kim Il-sung, on April 15, given that the preparations seem to be still at the early stage.

The North says Kim Jong-il was born on Feb. 16, 1942, in a Samjiyon area located at the foot of Mount Paekdu. He ruled the country for nearly two decades and died in 2011. (Yonhap)