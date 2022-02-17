[From the Scene] Mudslinging shows no sign of slowdown despite vows

Supporters chant slogans as presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea takes the stage Wednesday during a campaign event held near Gangnam Station in Seoul. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)

In the biting cold morning of Feb. 16, dozens of officials, campaign workers and volunteers were running left and right preparing a stage for the Democratic Party of Korea to launch its campaign event near Gangnam Station.



Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling party was scheduled to take the stage at noon, but plans were already in place to gather crowds to the area and have his senior campaign officials make supportive speeches hours beforehand.



Most supporters gradually flocked to the campaign site at around 11 a.m., as they were informed that former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun would take the stage then to rally support and make supportive remarks for his party's pick for the presidential race. Near the stage were also dozens of journalists armed with cameras and laptops looking to report on the rally.



By noon, just before Lee took the stand, more than 200 supporters had gathered. However, the rally wasn't at full capacity attendance -- probably due to the extremely cold weather conditions and the fact that constituents in the region aren't so supportive of Lee and the liberal bloc.



Lee's election campaign committee told reporters a day earlier that the event would be centered on informing voters about Lee's vision for bringing opportunities to younger generations, and compensating businesses that suffered from complying with COVID-19 rules.



The candidate certainly did so while delivering a 40-minute speech to supporters at the scene, who loudly cheered him on throughout.



What the committee didn't inform the press beforehand, however, was how the event would be highlighted by mudslinging. Speeches concentrated fire on Lee's main rival Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party.



"Yoon Suk-yeol is a person who can’t do anything without writing down 'king' on his palm," said Rep. Ki Dong-min, the head of the Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul branch, during his speech at the campaign event.



"I think he has gained some confidence in recent days. One of my acquaintances told me that (Yoon) must have written something on his body. He is someone who gives us reasonable doubt to believe it."



Ki was referring to an incident back in October, when Yoon faced criticism for having the Chinese character for "king" written on the palm of his hand during a televised debate among People Power Party presidential hopefuls. Yoon was mocked and criticized for "undercutting the dignity of politics" by bringing shamanism and mysticism to the race.



The lawmaker also accused Yoon of deliberately avoiding mandatory military service. Yoon was cleared from conscription due to anisometropia, a condition in which two eyes have unequal refractive power. But Ki said Yoon may have lied to avoid service, upon his hearing that Yoon is "excellent at billiards and golf."



Ki was not the only Democratic Party of Korea figure to raise such attacks against Yoon. In fact, almost everyone who took the stand deployed similar tactics in expressing their support for Lee and his vision for the presidency.



"Would someone vowing to create a republic run by the prosecution be good with the economy?" former SMEs Minister Park Young-sun with the Democratic Party of Korea shouted during her speech, referring to Yoon’s earlier comments on bringing back investigative power to the prosecution.



"Can someone who is thinking of providing a budget to the prosecution, which has been at the center stage of South Korea's dark history, and looking to create a dictatorship run by prosecutors -- can this person really bring progress for South Korea?"



Smear campaigns from all sides has been a driving theme of the ongoing presidential race. It has become all too common for candidates, politicians and campaign officials to denounce those from opposing sides in an attempt to raise appeal for their own.



The rally site at Gangnam Station was a clear representation of this trend, as some supporters of Lee were found carrying signs and posters denouncing Yoon for his possible links to shamanism, his prosecutorial career and his show of disloyalty against the liberal bloc and the Moon Jae-in administration.





Dolls made by a supporter of Lee Jae-myung are on display near Gangnam Station on Wednesday depicting Yoon Suk-yeol as a bear, his primary rival Rep. Hong Joon-pyo as a pig, former President Park Geun-hye as a chicken and her predecessor Lee Myung-bak as a rat. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)