National

Moon congratulates short tracker Choi on winning gold in women's 1,500m

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Feb 17, 2022 - 09:45
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea celebrates her gold medal in the women's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea celebrates her gold medal in the women's 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Choi Min-jeong on winning a gold medal in the women's 1,500m short track speed skating race in Beijing.

Moon sent a message to Choi after she successfully defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m at the Beijing Games, praising her as a "living legend," the presidential office said in a statement.

"I give loud applause to Choi Min-jeong, who gave it her all up to the last race," Moon said.

Choi had earlier won silver medals in the 1,000m and the 3,000m relay in Beijing.

Moon also congratulated a South Korean team on grabbing silver in the men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay at the Beijing Games.

The quartet of Hwang Dae-heon, Kwak Yoon-gy, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo finished in second place behind Canada in the 45-lap race at Capital Indoor Stadium. (Yonhap)

