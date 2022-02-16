 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Dead campaign workers’ bus illegally modified: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2022 - 22:05       Updated : Feb 16, 2022 - 22:05
Campaign bus for presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party in Cheonan. (Yonhap)
Campaign bus for presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party in Cheonan. (Yonhap)

SEOUL/CHEONAN -- The election campaign bus involved in the deaths of two campaign workers for presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo turned out to be illegally modified without the authorities’ approval, transportation ministry officials said Wednesday.

The workers, a local campaign chief and a bus driver, were found unconscious inside a campaign bus in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, Tuesday afternoon and later pronounced dead at hospitals.

The candidate of the minor opposition People‘s Party suspended all campaign activities following the accident, which occurred on the day the 22-day official campaign kicked off for the March 9 presidential election.

The bus was equipped with an LED screen and power generator on the exterior. Police suspect carbon monoxide gas emitted from the equipment may be responsible for the deaths.

Ahn’s camp did not apply for approval from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, required to install such devices, ministry officials said.

Police, as well as transportation and labor ministries, are probing the exact cause of the accident.

The police suspect the power generator, which supplies electricity to the screen, may have produced toxic carbon monoxide and suffocated the victims inside the bus. Officials reportedly plan to question employees at the LED screen company and how much they were aware of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A similar incident involving an Ahn campaign bus was also reported in the eastern city of Wonju on Tuesday, leaving one person in grave condition.

Ahn‘s party said it has been operating 18 similar campaign buses across the country.

Ahn paid his respects to the late campaign chief at a funeral home set up at Dankuk University Hospital in Cheonan on Tuesday and to the deceased bus driver at the nearby Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital in the city.

He declined to answer questions from reporters at the hospitals.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), visited the two hospitals later Wednesday to pay his respects, a campaign official said.

Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party also expressed their condolences during their campaign rallies.

The parties refrained from playing songs and dancing during campaign rallies Wednesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114