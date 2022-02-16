Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county

Wildfire breaks out in Yeongdeok on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



YEONGDEOK -- Firefighters battled a major wildfire in the southern coastal country of Yeongdeok on Wednesday as the blaze spread to local communities, forcing the evacuation of more than 180 households.



The fire started on a mountain in the county, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday. It was extinguished but reignited overnight and spread to nearby residential areas, according to firefighters and local officials.



Firefighters were having difficulties containing the fire late Wednesday due to heavy wind and dry weather.



More than 180 households in two villages were evacuated, with no casualties reported, they said.



The fire is presumed to have damaged more than 100 hectares of land, Choi Byeong-am, the chief of the Korea Forest Service (KFS), said.



The KFS issued a Level 3 wildfire warning, the second highest level of the four-notch system, which is declared when damage is expected for more than 100 hectares.



Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol instructed forest and firefighting authorities to mobilize all possible resources to minimize damage.



The National Fire Agency mobilized firefighters and 65 firetrucks from eight cities and provinces to Yeongdeok. (Yonhap)