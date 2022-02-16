Up-and-coming Korean fashion brands promoted at NYFW

A still image of Korea’s fashion brand Ul:kin’s digital fashion film unveiled through “Concept Korea NY 2022 F/W” on Wednesday (Korea Creative Content Agency)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Creative Content Agency held “Concept Korea NY 2022 F/W” online Wednesday, as part of programs scheduled for New York Fashion Week to promote emerging Korean designers overseas.



The Culture Ministry and KOCCA launched Concept Korea in 2010 in tandem with New York Fashion Week. It provides an opportunity to show local brands’ collections at NYFW every season.



The latest edition introduced three brands -- Nohant, Ul:kin and Eenk -- showcasing their 2022 fall/winter collection through a digital fashion film that was unveiled on New York Fashion Week’s official website at 9:30 a.m. here.



The 12-minute video is also available on the KOCCA’s official YouTube channel.



Nohant debuted a dreamy collection, featuring rock band Se So Neon’s vocalist Hwang So-yoon’s “FNTSY” as the background music with choreography by dance crew H, a participant on Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter.”





Still images of Korea’s fashion brands Nohant’s digital fashion film (up) and Eenk’s digital fashion film unveiled through “Concept Korea NY 2022 F/W” on Wednesday (Korea Creative Content Agency)