N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits the northwestern city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, where a major development project is underway, in this photo released on Nov. 16, 2021. (North's official Korean Central News Agency)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a national meeting to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of his late father Kim Jong-il, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.

Kim was present at the event to pay tribute to the former leader, which was held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"A floral basket in the name of Kim Jong-un was laid in front of the statue of the Chairman (Kim Jong-il)," it said.

Kim was accompanied by senior party officials, including his influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, at the event, as Ri Il-hwan, a member of the ruling party's powerful politburo, made a related report.

The KCNA did not mention if Kim delivered a message during the meeting.

North Korea has been holding various events to mark this week's anniversary, with keen attention from the outside world on whether it will stage a large-scale military parade.

South Korea's military earlier said it detected signs of a possible military parade. However, it could be held on or near April 15th, which marks the 110th birthday anniversary of Kim's late grandfather and national founder, Kim Il-sung, given that it is still at the early stage of preparations.

The North says Kim Jong-il was born on Feb. 16, 1942, in a Samjiyon area located at the foot of Mount Paekdu. He ruled the country for nearly two decades and died in 2011. Developing the Samjiyon city has been one of Kim Jong-un's major goals since taking the helm of the North right after his father's death.

Last week, Kim said, "The work of sprucing up Samjiyon City was victoriously concluded as a gift of loyalty to the 80th birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong-il."

North Korea elevated the status of Samjiyon from a county to a city in 2019 and has called for transforming the area into the "wealthiest" region in the country. (Yonhap)