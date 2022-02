South Korea has added 85,114 COVID-19 infections as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the government said Tuesday.It is the first time that the country’s daily COVID-19 case number has surpassed 80,000.The country’s daily case figure spiked on Tuesday as the omicron wave continued its nationwide rampage.On Monday, the country added 57,177 COVID-10 cases.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com