’Sing Again’ contestant Han Seung-yun marks solo start with ‘Lovender’

Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun performs on stage during a showcase for his first mini album “Lovender,” Tuesday in Seoul. (Flex M)
Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun, contestant No. 17 on the first season of JTBC’s competition “Sing Again,” dropped his first mini album, “Lovender” at 6 p.m. Tuesday through online music streaming platforms, marking his new start as a solo artist.
“It feels great to be on stage after a good while. ... I prepared the mini album like I were making a debut. My goal (for the album) is to let listeners know that I’m an artist who tries various genres of music,” Han said in an online press showcase ahead of the album’s release.
Han completed the six-track album by participating in co-production, from writing to composing the songs. The former member of boy band Lunafly said he felt greater responsibility in taking his first step as a solo artist but that the new beginning is also thrilling.
“Lovender” is a compound word of “love,” “end” and “-er,” meaning a person whose love has ended, the singer-songwriter explained. The mini album features a wide range of musical genres, including British rock, synth-pop, EDM and acoustic.
Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun poses for photos during a showcase for his first mini album “Lovender,” Tuesday in Seoul. (Flex M)
The same-titled lead track is a modern rock ballad piece, featuring the artist’s powerful yet luscious vocals. The song talks about a man’s feelings of refusing to break up. The song is likely to strike a chord with listeners, the artist said.
While his solo debut album marks Han’s return a year after competing in “Sing Again,” Han thanked the program for providing an opportunity to be on stage again. With the new start, he is now hoping to be remembered as a “singer Han Seung-yun,” instead of “contestant No. 17.”
“As a solo artist, I wish for my songs to be on the local music charts. I further hope for the album to be recognized by the global music charts, including (Japanese music market tracker) Oricon and Billboard,” the singer-songwriter said.
Han hopes he will be putting out more music soon. After revealing his goal of releasing a full-length album within this year, the artist said he has already started working on the concept of the next album. He is also working on writing new music pieces, he said.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)