’Sing Again’ contestant Han Seung-yun marks solo start with ‘Lovender’

Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun performs on stage during a showcase for his first mini album “Lovender,” Tuesday in Seoul. (Flex M)

Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun, contestant No. 17 on the first season of JTBC’s competition “Sing Again,” dropped his first mini album, “Lovender” at 6 p.m. Tuesday through online music streaming platforms, marking his new start as a solo artist.



“It feels great to be on stage after a good while. ... I prepared the mini album like I were making a debut. My goal (for the album) is to let listeners know that I’m an artist who tries various genres of music,” Han said in an online press showcase ahead of the album’s release.



Han completed the six-track album by participating in co-production, from writing to composing the songs. The former member of boy band Lunafly said he felt greater responsibility in taking his first step as a solo artist but that the new beginning is also thrilling.



“Lovender” is a compound word of “love,” “end” and “-er,” meaning a person whose love has ended, the singer-songwriter explained. The mini album features a wide range of musical genres, including British rock, synth-pop, EDM and acoustic.





Singer-songwriter Han Seung-yun poses for photos during a showcase for his first mini album “Lovender,” Tuesday in Seoul. (Flex M)