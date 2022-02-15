 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pre-event of 20th Director’s Cut Awards to be held on Thursday, Friday

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 18:06       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 18:06
Poster of the 20th Director’s Cut Awards (DGK)
Poster of the 20th Director’s Cut Awards (DGK)


The 20th Director’s Cut Awards announced on Tuesday that it will hold its special pre-event Director’s Chair online on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., before the award ceremony takes place on Feb. 24.

Director’s Chair is a panel discussion event that had been held in person with five nominated Korean directors for the award. However, the event organizer, the Directors Guild of Korea, said that this year it is holding it through Zoom, and audiences will be able to watch on both Naver TV’s Directors Guild of Korea channel and the Naver Now Vlive platform.

The co-director of the 20th Director’s Cut Awards, Jo Won-hee, will be the moderator for the panel.

The five selected directors are “The Man Standing Next” director Woo Min-ho, “Deliver Us from Evil” director Hong Won-chan, “Voice of Silence” director Hong Eui-jeong, “Space Sweepers,” director Jo Sung-hee and “Book of Fish” director Lee Joon-ik.

Along with the panel session, the organizer added there will be another panel with five directors of selected TV series as part of the Director’s Chair for the first time this year. Directors Guild of Korea director and filmmaker Ahn Sang-hoon will be the moderator of this newly established session.

Directors in the TV category include “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Move to Heaven” director Kim Sung-ho, and “D.P” director Han Jun-hee.

Established in 1998, the Director’s Cut Awards is an annual event that selects nominees and winners through votes exclusively for Korean directors.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
