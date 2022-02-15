 Back To Top
National

615,000 Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to arrive in S. Korea on Wednesday

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 15:46       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 15:46
(123rf)
(123rf)
A total of 615,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. will arrive in South Korea this week, health authorities here said Tuesday.

The vaccines will land at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, at about 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, they said.

The planned shipment will raise the total amount of COVID-19 vaccines delivered here to 6.97 million this year.

The country has so far secured 154.4 million doses of vaccines, enough to inoculate the country's 52 million population, for this year, including those supplied via the COVAX Facility project.

As of Tuesday, the number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.24 million, accounting for 86.2 percent of the country's 52 million population. About 29.62 million people, or 57.7 percent, had received booster shots. (Yonhap)
