Business

LG Energy Solution embroiled in yet another recall worth W50b

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 16:07
Pacifica 2022 model (Stellantis)
Pacifica 2022 model (Stellantis)
LG Energy Solution faces yet another recall crisis that may cost roughly 50 billion won ($41.7 million) after Stellantis decided to recall some 20,000 minivans mounted with the South Korean firm’s batteries.

According to industry sources Tuesday, Stellantis will recall 19,808 Chrysler Pacifica minivans powered by LG Energy Solution batteries for fire risks, after 12 units manufactured in the 2017-2018 period caught fire while parked. The exact cause of the fires is under investigation.

Despite the massive recall, analysts say that damages will be limited to LG Energy Solution, as Pacifica minivans are hybrid models, not all-electric.

“Pacifica’s battery capacity is 16 kilowatt-hours, so the entire recall cost will be limited to 50 billion won. As Pacifica is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with a small battery capacity, the recall will be cheaper than previous ones involving Hyundai Motor and General Motors,” Cho Hyun-ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said.

Pacifica’s battery capacity of 16kWh is four times smaller than 66kWh of all-electric Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, all of which General Motors recalled in August due to fire risks from defective LG Energy Solution batteries.

Questions have risen over LG Energy Solution’s ability to contain recall risks as recalls continue despite its leadership change in November when the company appointed Kwon Young-soo as the new CEO. In his inaugural speech, Kwon urged staff and executives to shake off recall fears.

After the Stellantis recall, LG Energy Solution released a statement that said, “There is no evidence that the fires are directly related to batteries.”

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
