‘Meet Denmark’ campaign exceeds 10k visitors

(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
The Danish Embassy in South Korea said the cumulative number of visitors to its “Meet Denmark” campaign site exceeded 10,000 within 44 days of its launch on Thursday.
The embassy co-launched the “Meet Denmark” campaign with the pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk last year in August. With the slogan “Aspiring life, Danish life,” the campaign offers a glimpse into a healthy, sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle unique to Northern Europe.
As overseas travel becomes difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, a campaign site introducing “hygge” life in Denmark seems to have received attention as a window for virtual travel. Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word referring to a cozy, comfortable, and content mood or atmosphere.
According to the Danish Embassy in Seoul, visitors viewed the campaign as a pleasant trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and appreciated Danish culture‘s focus on leading a healthy lifestyle. The campaign showcases tourist attractions in the Danish capital Copenhagen, as well as Danish trends and the daily lives of Danish people -- all available for experience online.
A variety of online content showcases the healthy, sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle unique to Denmark at a time when travel is difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
“One can feel the comfortable and harmonious way of living in harmony with nature glimpse of Denmark‘s latest trends and food culture Danish living spaces and daily life,” said embassy in a press release.
The release stated that the campaign helps people understand Denmark’s healthy corporate culture and values, such as its advanced welfare system and eco-friendly business philosophy, with Novo Nordisk as an example.
The campaign site connects visitors to various contents such as photos and videos that can be accessed via computer or mobile devices, with new contents uploaded every other week.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)