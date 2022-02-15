 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

‘Meet Denmark’ campaign exceeds 10k visitors

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 13:51       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 13:51
(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
(Embassy of Denmark in Seoul)
The Danish Embassy in South Korea said the cumulative number of visitors to its “Meet Denmark” campaign site exceeded 10,000 within 44 days of its launch on Thursday.

The embassy co-launched the “Meet Denmark” campaign with the pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk last year in August. With the slogan “Aspiring life, Danish life,” the campaign offers a glimpse into a healthy, sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle unique to Northern Europe.

As overseas travel becomes difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, a campaign site introducing “hygge” life in Denmark seems to have received attention as a window for virtual travel. Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word referring to a cozy, comfortable, and content mood or atmosphere.

According to the Danish Embassy in Seoul, visitors viewed the campaign as a pleasant trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and appreciated Danish culture‘s focus on leading a healthy lifestyle. The campaign showcases tourist attractions in the Danish capital Copenhagen, as well as Danish trends and the daily lives of Danish people -- all available for experience online.

A variety of online content showcases the healthy, sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle unique to Denmark at a time when travel is difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

“One can feel the comfortable and harmonious way of living in harmony with nature glimpse of Denmark‘s latest trends and food culture Danish living spaces and daily life,” said embassy in a press release.

The release stated that the campaign helps people understand Denmark’s healthy corporate culture and values, such as its advanced welfare system and eco-friendly business philosophy, with Novo Nordisk as an example.

The campaign site connects visitors to various contents such as photos and videos that can be accessed via computer or mobile devices, with new contents uploaded every other week.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114