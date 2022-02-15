S. Korea vows efforts to support vaccination in Asia's developing nations

This file photo shows the arms of freshly vaccinated people at a Seoul vaccination clinic. (Yonhap)

South Korea reaffirmed its commitment to comprehensive vaccine support for Asia's developing countries during a virtual session hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon delivered the message at the COVID-19 Global Action Meeting held the previous day.

Choi said South Korea will offer a "support package," including vaccine supplies, cold chains, storage logistics, to help improve health care infrastructure in those nations.

Seoul also plans to work with the World Health Organization to train local health care workers for relevant programs, he added.

Top diplomats and other senior representatives of 16 nations and other international organizations participated in the meeting to outline the urgent actions required by the global community to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population against the coronavirus by mid-2022. (Yonhap)