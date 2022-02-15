 Back To Top
National

N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2022 - 09:22       Updated : Feb 15, 2022 - 09:26
This captured image from the website of the Rodong Sinmun in North Korea on Tuesday, shows commemorative gold coins marking the 80th birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-il. (Captured from Rodong Sinmun)
This captured image from the website of the Rodong Sinmun in North Korea on Tuesday, shows commemorative gold coins marking the 80th birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-il. (Captured from Rodong Sinmun)

North Korea will issue commemorative coins to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of its late leader, state media reported Tuesday, in a move to kick up a festive mood for the national holiday.

The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly decided to issue the gold and silver coins in celebration of the 80th birthday of Kim Jong-il, late father of current leader Kim Jong-un, which falls on Wednesday this year, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

The coins are engraved with an image of the former leader and the other side has that of what the North claims to be his birthplace located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, a released photo showed.

The move comes as the North is holding various events for the milestone anniversary, with keen attention being paid to whether it will stage a large-scale military parade.

The North has often released commemorative coins on the occasion of landmark anniversaries and events. (Yonhap)

