[Election 101] How much does an election cost?

The Democratic Party of Korea holds an opening ceremony for its presidential election campaign committee`s branch office for Gwangju and South Jeolla Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

In every election, candidates backed by major parties -- as well as minor league lone rangers -- travel across provinces, appear on TV, buy adverts on newspapers and run large-scale campaign teams staffed with experts and heavyweights across industries.



All of these obviously come with hefty price tags, and while each election is mostly remembered as a competition among candidates appealing to meet the eyes of voters, each campaign only comes to existence with billions of won gathered and spent backstage.



For the 20th presidential election on March 9, the National Election Commission is allowing each candidate to spend up to 51.3 billion won ($42.8 million) for his or her entire campaign, up 315 million won from the 50.9 billion won limit for the previous presidential election.



The amount is calculated by multiplying 950 won with the number of South Korea’s population, and adjusting the figure in accordance to changes in the nationwide consumer price index.



Candidates who register for the election are allowed to prepare 10 percent of the amount, or about 5.1 billion won, through donations. The rest of the campaign funds must be prepared by the candidate or the political party he or she is associated with.



The election watchdog fully reimburses the campaign spending for candidates who win at least 15 percent of votes in the election, and the commission pays back 50 percent for those scoring between 10 and 15 percent of tallied votes.



Reimbursement is not available for campaign spending not reported to the authority or exceeding the limit imposed for the election.



While the numbers look excessive for a presidential candidate to spend on an election, records show that many candidates, especially those backed by major political parties, do spend near the limit set for each election.



President Moon Jae-in and the Democratic Party of Korea spent 48.33 billion won in the 19th presidential election, 94.8 percent of the 50.9 billion won limit set by the election watchdog.



Rep. Hong Joon-pyo and the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the People Power Party, spent 33.9 billion won on the election, while Ahn Cheol-soo and the People’s Party poured 43 billion won into his campaign.



The three candidates and their parties were fully reimbursed for their campaign spending, as they scored more than 15 percent of votes tallied on election day.



Presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party delivers a speech during a campaign event in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps)