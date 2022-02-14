Presidential candidates report financial status

Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party is the wealthiest among the 11 presidential candidates, according to data submitted to the National Election Commission.
The candidates’ financial reports submitted to commission show that Ahn is the has net assets of 197 billion won ($164 million).
Among the four major candidates, Yoon Suk-yeol from the People Power Party came second with 7.7 billion won, followed by Lee Jae-myung from Democratic Party with 3.2 billion won. Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party reported the smallest amount, with 1.4 billion won.
Most of Ahn’s assets were listed stocks in his IT security company AhnLab. He declared an apartment in Nowon-gu in northern Seoul and also an election office leased in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Lee reported an apartment in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, worth 1.3 billion won under the name of him and his wife, a condo in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and bank deposits and insurance.
While Yoon reported assets of 7.7 billion won, 6.8 billion won of those were registered under the name of his wife, Kim Keon-hee. Kim has 5 billion won in the bank, along with real estate in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul and some land in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
Sim reported an apartment in Goyang, west of Seoul, under her husband‘s name and another apartment in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, under her mother’s name. She also has 100 million won in bank deposits and insurance.
Starting Tuesday, the official election campaign kicks off. Candidates can hold street campaigns, put up election posters and give out campaign promotion materials to voters. TV and radio commercials are allowed to air until the day before the election.
