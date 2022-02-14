[From the Scene] Yoon hops on ‘Passion Train’ to woo voters from rival stronghold

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party delivers his election pledge for Jeonju in front of Jeonju Station on Saturday. (Yonhap)

YEOSU, South Jeolla Province – It is Saturday, and People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is making a grand entrance outside Jeonju Station in North Jeolla Province.



With supporters cheering -- some chanting “President Yoon Suk-yeol” to a drum beat -- Yoon is greeted by party chairman Lee Jun-seok who arrived at the station on the “Passion Train,” a chartered four-carriage train that the party hired for a tour of the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.



This was the scene on Saturday, day two of Passion Train’s three-day tour that focused mostly on Honam region -- the liberal stronghold of north and south Jeolla provinces.



The Passion Train had departed Friday on a tour of 13 cities in the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces. Hopping on the Passion Train on the second day of the train’s operation Saturday, Yoon visited Jeonju, Namwon and Sunchang in North Jeolla Province and Suncheon and Yeosu in South Jeolla Province.



“The Honam region has been dominated by a certain political party for some 30 years, and they have made so many enticing pledges, but I’m not sure if any of them have been realized,” Yoon shouted out to the crowd, as election law prohibited him from using loudspeakers. In Korea, certain acts of canvassing are banned before the official period, which starts Tuesday.



Small campaign events followed Yoon’s speech, with Yoon punching the train tickets given to young supporters in their 20s.





Supporters of Yoon Suk-yeol and reporters are crowd the entrance of the Passion Train as the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party gets on the train at Jeonju Station on Saturday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

Yoon speaks during a talk show program Saturday, inside the second car of the Passion Train, where a makeshift stage has been set up. (Yonhap)

On the station platform, Yoon put on the blue wristband pass given to passengers and hopped on the train. A large crowd continued to follow Yoon along the platform, pushing and shoving as they tried get a better view of the candidate. Some others, who did not get permission in advance, raised their voices as they attempted to get on the train.



Inside the train, Yoon participated in talk show programs designed to deliver his election pledges and to talk about the cities he visited. The programs invited guests from each city and were livestreamed on Youtube from a makeshift studio in the second car of the train.



Stopping in Namwon, Yoon was once again surrounded by a similar crowd. In front of the train station, Yoon again denounced the ruling liberal bloc of failing to promote the region’s development.



In the city, Yoon also took a walk around a traditional market to greet the residents and shop owners there -- a routine activity for politicians running in elections here.





Yoon points to a bag of dried seafood at Namwon Traditional Market in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Saturday. (Yonhap)

A large crowd of supporters of Yoon Suk-yeol, onlookers, YouTubers and reporters fills the narrow road of the Namwon Traditional Market in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Saturday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

The narrow road of the old market was completely filled with a crowd of supporters, opponents and onlookers, pushing and shoving to get a better view.



Not only the reporters, but YouTubers also held up their cameras high as they livestreamed the scene-on-site.



From Namwon, the train moved on to Yeosu Expo Station, the last destination of the Passion Train of the day. At the port city, Yoon vowed to draw foreign investment, and to reinvigorate Yeosu as a city of tourism. Yeosu was the host city for Expo 2012.



At all the scenes of the trip, not all were supportive of Yoon. Opponents of Yoon and the conservative party were spotted where Yoon visited, holding up placards critical of Yoon.



The Korean Railway Workers’ Union members also came to protest at the Passion Train departure from Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Friday, calling out names and claiming that it was “inappropriate” to hire out a publicly owned train for a political campaign.



Residents who came to see Yoon were largely welcoming.



“It is just a part of an electioneering event (to go on regional tours), and, I’m not saying I am going to vote for Yoon, but it is still encouraging when politicians visit our city,” a dried seafood shop owner at Namwon traditional market in her late 60s told The Korea Herald.



Moon Tae-hyun, a 23-year-old university student, was one of the Yoon’s supporters who waited in front of Suncheon Station with a camera hoping to take a picture of the presidential candidate.



“I came to see Yoon Suk-yeol. Honam is widely thought of as the stronghold of the liberal bloc, and my parents are also supporters of the Democratic Party. But I am an avid supporter of the conservative People Power Party, and so are many of my friends,” Moon said.



As Yoon repeated his messages in all the stops about regional development, the party also unveiled details of the candidate’s election pledges. As the Passion Train departed before the official canvassing period Friday, the party said all the events during the train travel were part of its policy campaign.



The promises made in cities in North Jeolla Province, include building an international airport on the reclaimed land at Saemangeum; the relocation of banks to the province and measures to attract foreign investments to make the province a “financial hub”; and building more roads to improve connectivity between regions.



In South Jeolla Province, Yoon pledged to foster the renewable energy industry, and create a “space and aerospace industry cluster” in Goheung, where the country’s space launch observatory is located.





Yoon speaks to reporters inside the Passion Train on Saturday. (Yonhap)